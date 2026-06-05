WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,199 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in eBay were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $8,220,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,181.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,804 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 115,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $96.00 price target on eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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