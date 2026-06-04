WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 63,610 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,052 shares of the company's stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares at an average of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that signals strong confidence from a key company insider.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares at an average of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that signals strong confidence from a key company insider. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s TradePMR unit is expanding its push into wealth management with a new RIA referral program, added client referral tools, AI capabilities, and broader IPO access for advisors’ clients, which could help grow higher-value institutional relationships.

Robinhood’s TradePMR unit is expanding its push into wealth management with a new RIA referral program, added client referral tools, AI capabilities, and broader IPO access for advisors’ clients, which could help grow higher-value institutional relationships. Positive Sentiment: The company and TradePMR also plan to lower rates on margin and securities-backed lending in July, a move that could make the platform more attractive to registered investment advisors and their clients.

The company and TradePMR also plan to lower rates on margin and securities-backed lending in July, a move that could make the platform more attractive to registered investment advisors and their clients. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, giving it an entry into Canada and expanding its crypto footprint with brands such as Bitbuy and Coinsquare.

Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, giving it an entry into Canada and expanding its crypto footprint with brands such as Bitbuy and Coinsquare. Positive Sentiment: New agentic AI trading features and other product launches continue to reinforce the market’s view that Robinhood is evolving into a broader “super app” for investing and financial services.

New agentic AI trading features and other product launches continue to reinforce the market’s view that Robinhood is evolving into a broader “super app” for investing and financial services. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports this week highlighted Robinhood’s conference for advisors and its efforts to deepen TradePMR’s platform, but these updates are mainly execution milestones rather than immediate financial catalysts.

Several reports this week highlighted Robinhood’s conference for advisors and its efforts to deepen TradePMR’s platform, but these updates are mainly execution milestones rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness remains a backdrop for Robinhood because the company has meaningful crypto exposure, but the direct stock impact is less clear from the latest articles.

Bitcoin weakness remains a backdrop for Robinhood because the company has meaningful crypto exposure, but the direct stock impact is less clear from the latest articles. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood still faces competitive pressure as Binance rolls out U.S. stock and ETF trading, which could intensify competition in its core brokerage market.

Robinhood still faces competitive pressure as Binance rolls out U.S. stock and ETF trading, which could intensify competition in its core brokerage market. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have also noted that Robinhood must show more than AI excitement alone to justify its valuation, especially after the stock’s strong recent run.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $489,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka purchased 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.45 per share, with a total value of $15,104,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,674,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,630,933.15. The trade was a 5.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,765 shares of company stock worth $40,191,940. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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