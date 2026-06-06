WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,637 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Flex were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 45,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 2,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Flex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex is highlighted as a potential winner in a strengthening electronics sector, with analysts pointing to infrastructure investment and capacity expansion as tailwinds for the business. Article Title

Flex is highlighted as a potential winner in a strengthening electronics sector, with analysts pointing to infrastructure investment and capacity expansion as tailwinds for the business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Flex’s growth strategy, including the planned separation of its Power and Cloud portfolio and an acquisition in electrical power, which could expand its exposure to AI data centers, grid modernization, and electrification. Article Title

Investors are reacting to Flex’s growth strategy, including the planned separation of its Power and Cloud portfolio and an acquisition in electrical power, which could expand its exposure to AI data centers, grid modernization, and electrification. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks follow-up notes that FLEX has risen since its last earnings report, but questions remain about whether the momentum can continue, making this more of a status update than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A Zacks follow-up notes that FLEX has risen since its last earnings report, but questions remain about whether the momentum can continue, making this more of a status update than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: EVP David Scott Offer sold 33,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, trimming his stake by about 31%; while routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,072,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This represents a 24.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 26,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $3,726,534.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,452,841.91. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 362,512 shares of company stock worth $49,538,328 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $151.92 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $166.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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