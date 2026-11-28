WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,293 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490,468 shares of the company's stock worth $12,190,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,199,000 after buying an additional 2,119,748 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,058,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,491,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,021,000 after buying an additional 1,434,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 17,623,053 shares of the company's stock worth $2,056,082,000 after buying an additional 1,212,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $205.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $215.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 28,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,305.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at $69,335,703.60. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 253,319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $37,179,629.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,062,506.66. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

These are some of the PLTR news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Reuters article: Poland signs contract with Palantir worth $300 million over five years

Poland signed a five-year contract worth about $300 million for Palantir’s Maven AI software, intended for defense and security operations. The deal adds a major international customer and could help open further European growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. The Motley Fool article: A Palantir Co-Founder Bought $122 Million of the Stock

Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that Palantir raised its 2026 growth outlook, but investors remain focused on slower bookings as a possible signal that future growth may not match headline revenue momentum. 24/7 Wall St. article: Palantir Raised Its 2026 Growth Outlook to 91%

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $212.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

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