WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,381 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limbach by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 997,394 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 273,818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Limbach by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,632 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,173 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,423,000 after acquiring an additional 117,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Limbach by 2,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,603 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 381,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 335,663 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 152,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Limbach from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Limbach from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Limbach

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks sold 3,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,522,700. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jay Sharp sold 4,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $388,803.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,863,257.92. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $950,212. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limbach Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $880.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.43. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $141.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Limbach had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LMB is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company's service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

Further Reading

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