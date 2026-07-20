WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,197 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $24,497,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KB Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company's stock.

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KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $119.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. KB Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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