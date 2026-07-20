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WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
KANZHUN logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management boosted its KANZHUN stake by 374.7% in the first quarter, buying more than 1.2 million additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1.53 million shares worth about $20.4 million.
  • Other large investors also increased exposure to KANZHUN, with notable stake increases from firms like Robeco, Nordea, and Vanguard; institutional and hedge fund ownership now stands at 60.67% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally constructive: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to outperform and raised its price target to $18, while the overall consensus is a Moderate Buy with a target price of $21.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 374.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,841 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,207,553 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of KANZHUN worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,591,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,223 shares of the company's stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 955,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in KANZHUN by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 456,192 shares of the company's stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,109 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in KANZHUN by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 262,547 shares of the company's stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KANZHUN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,340,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,880,000 after buying an additional 194,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $14.91 on Monday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KANZHUN from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded KANZHUN from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BZ

KANZHUN Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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