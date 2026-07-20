WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,502 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,942 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Installed Building Products worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,264 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 128,911 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36,067.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,974 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,361 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $247.67.

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Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger acquired 455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.80 per share, with a total value of $97,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 17,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,677,805.60. This represents a 2.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler bought 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.13 per share, for a total transaction of $149,737.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,440.44. This represents a 5.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IBP stock opened at $228.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is 16.63%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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