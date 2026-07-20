WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,697,295 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock worth $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Reuters article

India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Yahoo Finance article

Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Reuters article

Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. MarketBeat article

Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. American Banking News article

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Eli Lilly still has a chance to win parts of the GLP-1 market, highlighting competitive risk even as Novo’s pill gains traction. The Motley Fool article

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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