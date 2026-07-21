WCM Investment Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 73,227 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ICU Medical worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 823 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.29. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $162.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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