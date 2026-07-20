WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Billion Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346,852 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 808,020 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 3.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Seagate Technology worth $1,575,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $787.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $887.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.62. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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