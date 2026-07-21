WCM Investment Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 31,163 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSW Industrials worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $515,553,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $308,934,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 873,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $227,658,000 after buying an additional 207,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,891,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $276.21 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $274.69 and its 200-day moving average is $284.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.43.

View Our Latest Report on CSW

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,787 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

Further Reading

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