WCM Investment Management LLC Has $801.80 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of McKesson worth $801,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,397 shares of the company's stock worth $308,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 41.1% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,760,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total value of $6,715,898.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,081.64. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $842.14 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.33 and a 200-day moving average of $838.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

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McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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