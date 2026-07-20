WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 967.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,295 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 411,731 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Baidu worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Baidu by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Baidu from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -893.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.64 and a 52-week high of $165.30.

Key Stories Impacting Baidu

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on Baidu from $230 to $205, even while keeping an overweight rating, reinforcing investor concern that near-term fundamentals may be softer than previously expected. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan lowered its price target on Baidu from $230 to $205, even while keeping an overweight rating, reinforcing investor concern that near-term fundamentals may be softer than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Another recent analyst note pointed to weaker advertising trends and heavier AI investment, saying Baidu’s core online marketing business remains under pressure as traffic softens. QuiverQuant article on Baidu Slides as Tech Selloff and Advertising Concerns Pressure Shares

Another recent analyst note pointed to weaker advertising trends and heavier AI investment, saying Baidu’s core online marketing business remains under pressure as traffic softens. Negative Sentiment: Shares also faced a sector-wide selloff in Hong Kong tech stocks, adding pressure to Baidu alongside broader risk-off sentiment in growth names. QuiverQuant article on tech selloff pressure

Shares also faced a sector-wide selloff in Hong Kong tech stocks, adding pressure to Baidu alongside broader risk-off sentiment in growth names. Neutral Sentiment: Baidu announced plans to convert its Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status, which could improve access to mainland investors and support future funding flexibility, but the market appears to be treating this as a longer-term strategic move rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. PR Newswire listing conversion announcement

Baidu announced plans to convert its Hong Kong listing to dual-primary status, which could improve access to mainland investors and support future funding flexibility, but the market appears to be treating this as a longer-term strategic move rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Recent reports that Apple approved generative AI features for launch in China, with Baidu involved in the rollout, helped lift sentiment earlier in the week by highlighting potential AI partnership upside. TechCrunch report on Apple Intelligence in China

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Featured Stories

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