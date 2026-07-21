WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $9.78 Million in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Omnicell's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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