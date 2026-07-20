WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,849,914 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 16,878.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,914 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of ACM Research worth $70,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $133,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,100. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,515,170.30. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,198. Insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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