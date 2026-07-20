WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,812,004 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,812,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,681,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 5.37% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,831,442 shares of the company's stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 247,461 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,876.9% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 249,785 shares of the company's stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,948,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $14.97 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 15,050.32%. The business had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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