WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850,200 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 639,111 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of UBS Group worth $214,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

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UBS Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $52.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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