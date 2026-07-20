WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 296,079 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741,766 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 296,079 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cemex worth $61,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Cemex by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 256.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 123.5% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cemex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Cemex Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex's payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Cemex news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 846,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,287,481.60. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Cemex in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cemex from $14.10 to $14.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Santander raised Cemex to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.87.

View Our Latest Report on Cemex

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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