WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 609,879 Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 609,879 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $79,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 71,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company's stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 1,121,566 shares during the period. Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 143,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,723 shares during the period. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,386,400 shares of the company's stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,595,196 shares of the company's stock worth $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Read Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

INTR opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.24%.The firm had revenue of $437.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $495.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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