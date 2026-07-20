WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 681,503 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602,412 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 681,503 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 2.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.54% of Arch Capital Group worth $1,205,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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