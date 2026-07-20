WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $15.93 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 192,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,929,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

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Donaldson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $112.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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