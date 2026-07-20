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WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $17.07 Million Position in Sprott Inc. $SII

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Sprott logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management bought a new stake in Sprott Inc., purchasing 127,000 shares worth about $17.07 million in the first quarter, giving it roughly 0.49% ownership.
  • Sprott reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.13 beating estimates by $0.20 and revenue of $80.75 million topping expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: RBC raised its price target to $230, and the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,068,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Sprott at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.81. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $169.63. The company's 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.34.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sprott had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $80.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.06 million.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Sprott's dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SII

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott (NYSE:SII)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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