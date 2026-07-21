WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $7.51 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 76.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $149,679.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,216.12. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0%

Power Integrations stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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