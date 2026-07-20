WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 4.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Philip Morris International worth $1,777,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after buying an additional 11,013,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

PM opened at $192.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $194.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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