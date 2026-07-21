WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,071 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 47,817 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado acquired 2,290 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. This represents a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

NSIT stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $148.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

See Also

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