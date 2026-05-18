WD Rutherford LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $371.05 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.57. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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