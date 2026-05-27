Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,497,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $10,870,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $26,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after buying an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $7,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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