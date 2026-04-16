Wealth Effects LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealth Effects LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.11% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $264.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 10461.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $641,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 236,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,334.02. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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