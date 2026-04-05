Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 49,246 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $91.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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