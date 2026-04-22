Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,665,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock worth $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock worth $11,112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,001,509 shares of the company's stock worth $7,628,447,000 after purchasing an additional 579,381 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,224.59.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $903.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $966.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $984.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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