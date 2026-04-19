Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,472 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $248.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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