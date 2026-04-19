Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,125 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.68. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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