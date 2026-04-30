Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 122,052 Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.14% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,125,000 after buying an additional 1,436,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,360 shares of the company's stock worth $230,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,033 shares of the company's stock worth $95,868,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,851,322 shares of the company's stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 229,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $67.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.95 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 21,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,196,019.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,388,365.64. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,433 shares of company stock worth $624,360 and have sold 58,673 shares worth $3,269,110. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

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