Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Has $14.43 Million Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,821 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Celestica were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $375.90 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $81.88 and a one year high of $423.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $311.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aletheia Capital increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $425.61.

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About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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