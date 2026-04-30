Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Invests $11.17 Million in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $11,167,000. Cameco comprises 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cameco Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE CCJ opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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