Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Invests $15.70 Million in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,642 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $15,697,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 2.9% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Rajan bought 605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. This represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — C.H. Robinson reported $1.35 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.24, up from $1.17 a year ago; earnings strength supports margin/earnings momentum. CHRW Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates

Q1 EPS beat — C.H. Robinson reported $1.35 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.24, up from $1.17 a year ago; earnings strength supports margin/earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its price target from $194 to $196 and kept a "hold" rating — small upside implied by the raise could underpin the shares. (Source: analyst note)

TD Cowen nudged its price target from $194 to $196 and kept a "hold" rating — small upside implied by the raise could underpin the shares. (Source: analyst note) Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly matched Street expectations at ~$4.01B, indicating top-line stabilization even as volume/mix dynamics remain mixed. MarketBeat Q1 Coverage

Revenue roughly matched Street expectations at ~$4.01B, indicating top-line stabilization even as volume/mix dynamics remain mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and detailed metrics are available in the earnings slide deck and conference call transcript — useful for assessing freight volumes, pricing trends and contract/business mix. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Management commentary and detailed metrics are available in the earnings slide deck and conference call transcript — useful for assessing freight volumes, pricing trends and contract/business mix. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage and previews set expectations for a mixed quarter; useful for context but not market-moving by itself. Yahoo Preview

Pre-earnings coverage and previews set expectations for a mixed quarter; useful for context but not market-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Top-line softness: revenue was down ~0.9% year-over-year, which highlights lingering volume/market-pressure risks that could weigh on forward growth expectations. Q1 Press Release

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.58 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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