Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.3%

FLUT opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.93. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $491,053.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,138.70. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Texas Capital upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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