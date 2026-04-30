Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,924 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $20,244,000. Lumentum accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.08% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $136,401,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lumentum by 170.0% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $71,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $858.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day moving average is $754.79 and its 200 day moving average is $478.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $960.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $757.25.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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