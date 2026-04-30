Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 10,974 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $155.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.41 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $196.00 to $163.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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