Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,308 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,755 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $328,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,753 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,203 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $207,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,733 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $359.52 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $358.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.23 and a 1-year high of $393.41. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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