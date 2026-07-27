Wealth Watch Advisors INC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.7% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Watch Advisors INC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broader U.S. equity futures and major ETFs were higher pre-market Friday, which can support QQQ because it tracks the Nasdaq-100’s large-cap growth names. Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Friday Amid New US Tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted that AI and hyperscaler earnings remain the market’s main focus, which can help QQQ if investors continue to bid up Nasdaq-heavy mega-cap tech. Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Futures Shake Off Iran Jitters As Investors Turn To AI Hyperscaler Earnings: INTC, TSLA, TTD, HIMS In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings reaction showed some semiconductor strength, but mixed results across major tech names kept the broader QQQ outlook uneven. Stock Market Today: Dow Rises As Oil Prices Fall; Intel Shares Surge On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on rising AI spending and high valuations suggests investors are still debating whether the tech rally has room to run or is getting stretched. Markets Track Lower As AI Spending Soars
- Negative Sentiment: Several articles warned that heavy spending, higher Treasury yields, and concern over the AI trade’s exhaustion could weigh on Nasdaq-heavy funds like QQQ if sentiment cools further. Treasury Yields Push Higher, Testing Wall Street's Nerve
- Negative Sentiment: Thursday’s sharp drop in major tech names, including Alphabet and Tesla, underscored the risk that weakness in a few QQQ-heavy constituents can drag the ETF lower. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Index Falls 300 Points As Alphabet, Tesla Dive On Earnings News (Live Coverage)
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $718.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.23. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.
While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead.
This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.