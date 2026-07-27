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Wealth Watch Advisors INC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wealth Watch Advisors increased its Invesco QQQ position by 13.9% in the first quarter, purchasing 2,385 shares to bring its holdings to 19,527 shares valued at approximately $11.27 million.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 44.58% of QQQ, with several other firms also modestly increasing their positions.
  • QQQ opened at $684.25, below its 50-day moving average of $718.86, while its quarterly dividend rose to $0.8135 per share. The fund remains supported by AI and mega-cap technology demand but faces risks from high valuations, rising Treasury yields, and weakness in major holdings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.7% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Watch Advisors INC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $718.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.23. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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