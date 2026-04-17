WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total value of $366,571.60. Following the sale, the director owned 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 164,499 shares of company stock worth $105,237,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.
Meta Platforms News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy on META and set an $820 price target, implying material upside versus current levels — a clear analyst endorsement that can support buying interest. Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen
- Positive Sentiment: Meta expanded its multi‑year AI chip partnership with Broadcom (initial commitment >1 GW of custom silicon capacity through 2029) — this lowers long‑term supply risk for Meta’s AI training/inference stack and supports margin/scale improvements for ad and AI services. Meta, Broadcom strike multi-year AI chip deal
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a major expansion of its partnership with Meta and said Meta added roughly $21 billion in new commitments through 2032 — signals large, multi‑year capital spend backing Meta’s AI compute needs and ecosystem strength. CoreWeave's April Shockwave — Meta, Anthropic, Jane Street All Say Yes
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side bulls remain active: Morgan Stanley named META a top tech pick with a $775 target and other analyst commentary highlights Meta’s fast‑improving ad performance driven by AI enhancements — supports upside expectations ahead of future quarters. Meta Stock Is the Top Pick for Tech Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says. Here's Why.
- Neutral Sentiment: Meta said it will raise Quest VR headset prices in the U.S. from April 19 citing higher memory‑chip costs — product pricing may protect margins but could weigh on device demand. Meta to raise Quest VR headset prices in US on rising component costs
- Neutral Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan sold shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed SEC filing) — routine windowed selling reduces headlines risk versus opportunistic insider selling. SEC Insider Filing
- Negative Sentiment: EU regulators are preparing interim measures and have ordered Meta to reinstate prior WhatsApp access terms for rival AI services after Meta imposed an access fee — a direct risk to WhatsApp Business monetization plans in Europe and a regulatory headwind for AI distribution. EU warns Meta WhatsApp AI fee breaches antitrust rules, orders rollback
- Negative Sentiment: Additional EU coverage notes the Commission may force Meta to restore earlier WhatsApp terms for AI integrations — continued regulatory scrutiny raises uncertainty around how Meta can commercialize WhatsApp for AI partners. European Action On WhatsApp AI Access Tests Meta’s Monetization Plans
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of META stock opened at $676.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.21.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. Meta Platforms's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 8.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $910.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $872.00 price target (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.72.
Read Our Latest Report on META
About Meta Platforms
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Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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