Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 21,704 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after buying an additional 2,743,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 1,873,618 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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