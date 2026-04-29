Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,132 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,720 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,080,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $202,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 247,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $202.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.16 and a fifty-two week high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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