Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 69,723 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,034 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,723 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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