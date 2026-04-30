Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 9,847 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,523 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4%

UPS stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.80.

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More United Parcel Service News

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United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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