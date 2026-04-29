Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: AMT reported FFO of $2.84/share and revenue of $2.74B, both above consensus, and raised full‑year EPS guidance to $10.90–11.07, signaling stronger leasing and property revenue trends. American Tower Q1 Press Release

Q1 results: AMT reported FFO of $2.84/share and revenue of $2.74B, both above consensus, and raised full‑year EPS guidance to $10.90–11.07, signaling stronger leasing and property revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: FFO beat detail: Analysts note AMT’s Q1 FFO topped estimates by ~13.6% on higher property revenues, which supported management’s decision to lift 2026 outlook midpoints. Zacks: Q1 FFO Beats

FFO beat detail: Analysts note AMT’s Q1 FFO topped estimates by ~13.6% on higher property revenues, which supported management’s decision to lift 2026 outlook midpoints. Positive Sentiment: CoreSite product expansion: CoreSite (an AMT company) launched 100Gbps Ethernet virtual circuits on its OCX interconnection platform, strengthening data‑center connectivity offerings that support cloud and AI workloads. CoreSite 100G Launch

CoreSite product expansion: CoreSite (an AMT company) launched 100Gbps Ethernet virtual circuits on its OCX interconnection platform, strengthening data‑center connectivity offerings that support cloud and AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Several writeups evaluate whether AMT’s recent pullback creates a buying opportunity given longer‑term secular tailwinds (5G, cloud, AI), but note mixed short‑term returns and valuation considerations. Is It Time To Revisit AMT?

Market commentary: Several writeups evaluate whether AMT’s recent pullback creates a buying opportunity given longer‑term secular tailwinds (5G, cloud, AI), but note mixed short‑term returns and valuation considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Share movement explained: Coverage pieces summarize the swing in AMT shares as investors digest the earnings/guidance beat amid broader market volatility. Benzinga: What's Behind the Swing

Share movement explained: Coverage pieces summarize the swing in AMT shares as investors digest the earnings/guidance beat amid broader market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Barclays trimmed its price target to $195 from $200 and kept an Equal Weight rating, reflecting more cautious near‑term upside despite solid fundamentals—this may cap near‑term gains. Barclays, Mizuho Offer Mixed Views on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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