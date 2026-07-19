Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 8,635 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 1,196.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 687.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $865.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

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Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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