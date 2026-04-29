Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,030 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,072 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,431,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 303,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after purchasing an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,300,000 after purchasing an additional 484,303 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $362.66 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $309.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $424.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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